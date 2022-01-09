Video: Jaguars Fans Dress Up as Clowns to Protest Owner Shad Khan, GM Trent Baalke

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

It would be accurate to describe the Jacksonville Jaguars as something of a clown show, at least on Sunday.

As the Jaguars supporter group Bold City Brigade shared, some of the fans arrived at Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts dressed as clowns:

After NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Jacksonville planned on keeping Trent Baalke, Mark Long of the Associated Press reported plans were put in place by the fans to protest the general manager and owner Shad Khan by wearing clown costumes.

What's more, many have responded to posts from the team's social media channels with clown emojis.

The Jaguars are 2-14 this season after going 1-15 last year. A loss to the Colts would clinch the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row. Baalke was hired as the director of player personnel in February 2020 and has been the GM since taking over the position on an interim basis in November 2020.