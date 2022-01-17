49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Has Shoulder Injury, Should Practice Ahead of Packers Game

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a "slight shoulder sprain" in his right throwing shoulder ahead of the Divisional Round matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

However, he is expected to practice Wednesday.

Garoppolo already missed time this season with a thumb injury and calf injury, although he remained under center for 15 games during the 2021 campaign.

The veteran completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While San Francisco appeared to turn toward the future when it selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Garoppolo kept the team in playoff position throughout the year.

He also led the 49ers to the Super Bowl during the 2019 campaign.

If Garoppolo were sidelined, the NFC West club would surely turn toward Lance. While the rookie doesn't have the same track record as the typical starter, he can make plays with his legs and arm and should keep the offense afloat for the time being.