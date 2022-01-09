Report: Tom Brady Signed Rookie Card Could Sell for Up to $2M at Auction

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Bidding for a Tom Brady rookie card is expected to hit seven figures.

Lelands is auctioning off a 2000 Playoff Contenders autographed insert of Brady. The starting bid was a cool $250,000 and the price tag has already climbed to $369,364 at the time of writing, with 20 days left in the auction.

TMZ Sports reported the final number could hit $2 million.

Lelands said the card has received an 8.5 overall grade and that the overall package is "one of the finest examplars of this much-coveted issue to come to market."

Another version of the Brady Playoff Contenders rookie fetched just under $556,000 last year.

The 44-year-old is destined for the Hall of Fame, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, and might be adding an eighth Super Bowl triumph this season.

If you were looking to collect one of Brady's rookies, don't expect the cost to come down anytime soon.