Raiders Rumors: GM Mike Mayock 'Very Likely' to Be Fired; John Dorsey Eyed for Role

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are "very likely to be making a change at general manager," according to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora.

The Raiders hired Mayock in December 2018. The franchise could potentially miss the playoffs for the third straight season since his arrival.

Should Las Vegas decide to move on, La Canfora reported former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey "is someone expected to get strong consideration for the job."

Mayock's arrival raised eyebrows. While a respected broadcaster, he had never worked in an NFL front office in any capacity before. His work since then has only emboldened the skepticism as to his suitability in a GM role.

The Raiders have an abysmal draft record that predates Mayock. ESPN's Paul Gutierrez noted how only three of the team's 18 first-round picks since 2005 have received a second contract from the organization once their rookie deal expired.

But Mayock has done little to reverse the trend.

Clelin Ferrell, a top-five pick in 2019, has struggled to make an impact. Josh Jacobs, another first-rounder that year, made a Pro Bowl in 2020, but he has only averaged 3.9 yards per carry over the last two years.

Both of Las Vegas' first-round picks from 2020 are no longer on the roster. The Raiders released Henry Ruggs III after he was involved in a crash that killed one woman. Less than a week after that, Damon Arnette was gone after he posted a video threatening someone while holding a firearm.

Outside of the draft, Mayock's personnel moves haven't fared much better.

There was the ill-fated trade for Antonio Brown, who never appeared in a single game for Las Vegas. Giving Kenyan Drake $11 million over two years remains as puzzling now as it was when the deal was signed. Mayock might also like a do-over on Cory Littleton's three-year, $35.3 million contract.

Then there's the entire 2019 offseason, which would've been a disaster even without Brown.

Dorsey would be a more experienced hand than Mayock.

In Cleveland, he helped lay the foundation for a Browns roster that earned a trip to the playoffs in 2020, the franchise's first since 2002. Their 7-9 record also illustrates how Dorsey's firing in December 2019 didn't magically resolve issues that have long plagued them since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Dorsey had some notable misfires.

Although Baker Mayfield hasn't been a spectacular bust, it's clear Cleveland had better options with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. In addition, the Odell Beckham Jr. trade simultaneously raised expectations to an unreasonable level and failed to elevate Mayfield and the passing game. Elsewhere, Freddie Kitchens wasn't equipped to be an NFL head coach.

But Dorsey's resume warrants at least some consideration in Las Vegas in the event Mayock is fired.