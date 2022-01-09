Baker Mayfield Rumors: Browns Plan to Start QB in 2022 amid Trade Buzz

AP Photo/Don Wright

The Cleveland Browns reportedly plan on having Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback in 2022.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Mayfield and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski are "on the same page" despite reports of tension between the pair. Mayfield is set to miss Cleveland's Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a shoulder injury that plagued him for much of the 2021 season.

