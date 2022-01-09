Seahawks Rumors: 'No Plans' to Trade Russell Wilson; Pete Carroll's Future Uncertain

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Pete Carroll could be coaching his final game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Carroll's future with the franchise is "uncertain" as the Seahawks play out the string on a disappointing 2021 season. The Seahawks enter Week 18 at 6-10, their first losing season in a decade.

While the disappointing record led to speculation Russell Wilson could be headed elsewhere, Garafolo wrote the Seahawks are not planning to move their franchise quarterback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported it's unlikely both Carroll and Russell return in 2022.

The coach and quarterback have seen their relationship slowly deteriorate in recent years, largely over tensions regarding personnel and offensive scheme. An investigative report published last February in The Athletic highlighted a struggle for "power and control" behind the scenes, with Wilson desiring a more wide-open offensive system that would allow him to compete for MVPs while Carroll preferred a status quo of building around the running game.

Wilson, one of the most media-savvy players in football, made his frustrations public in pushing for help on the offensive line and blasting schematic choices.

The Seahawks hired Shane Waldron to run their offense and traded for guard Gabe Jackson, moves that temporarily placated Wilson but did not lead to success. Seattle's offense ranks 23rd in yardage and 17th in scoring, with Wilson struggling with injuries and a lack of explosive plays. His 51.7 QBR is the lowest of his career.

The Seahawks appear at a crossroads, having to choose between a 33-year-old quarterback and a 70-year-old coach. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Carroll and the Seahawks choose to mutually part ways, with Carroll potentially moving into retirement at 70 years old.

Seattle is 118-73-1 in Carroll's 12 seasons with the franchise.