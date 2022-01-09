Vic Fangio Unconcerned About Future with Broncos amid Rumors: 'Don't Worry About Me'

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Vic Fangio isn't concerned about his status as head coach of the Denver Broncos after Saturday's 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular-season finale.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Fangio said, "don't worry about me" when asked about his conversation with Broncos general manager George Paton.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported Fangio recently met with Paton "to present his plans and make his case to stay for a fourth season as head coach."

The same report cited sources not connected to the Broncos who "believe the team will ultimately decide to move on" from Fangio.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Broncos are "widely expected" to part ways with Fangio and start their search for a new head coach "this week."

La Canfora listed Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a potential replacement in Denver.

The Broncos just finished this season with a 7-10 record, their fifth consecutive losing year. They have finished last in the AFC West three times during that span.

Things started out promising for the Broncos in 2021. They won their first three games and were over .500 as late as Week 14 after a 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions. Four consecutive losses to finish the season left them sidelined for the AFC playoffs.

Denver hasn't made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

Fangio has a 19-30 record in three seasons as Broncos head coach. The 63-year-old was hired in January 2019 after spending four seasons as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator.