Dak Prescott Breaks Tony Romo's Cowboys Single-Season TD Pass Record vs. Eagles

Dak Prescott rewrote the Dallas Cowboys record books during Saturday night's 51-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Corey Clement gave him 37 overall, breaking Tony Romo's single-season franchise record.

That was also Prescott's fifth touchdown pass of the game, tying him with six others for the most in Cowboys history.

Even though Prescott did have an extra week to set the record, this was only his 16th game of the season. He missed Dallas' Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings with a strained calf.

Romo threw 36 touchdowns in 2007 when he led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record. He and Prescott are the only quarterbacks in Cowboys history to throw at least 30 touchdowns in a season. Romo did it four times in his career, while Prescott has done it twice.

This has been a season with peaks and valleys for Prescott and the Cowboys offense, but they look to be hitting their stride at the right time. He began the season with 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and a 73.2 completion percentage in the first six games.

After returning from his calf injury, Prescott had eight touchdowns and six interceptions with a 63.2 completion percentage over the next six games.

Since Week 15, Prescott has thrown for 1,068 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Cowboys are 3-1 during this stretch and could potentially move up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC if the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose on Sunday.