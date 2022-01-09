Vita Vea, Buccaneers Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Reportedly Worth over $73M

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defensive tackle Vita Vea have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $73 million ($42 million guaranteed).

ESPN's Adam Schefter relayed the news, noting that Vea's agent, Collin Roberts of Rep 1 Sports, finished the deal off with the Bucs on Saturday.

Bucs senior writer/editor Scott Smith confirmed that Vea's deal now runs through 2026.

Tampa Bay also showed Vea signing on the dotted line.

Tampa Bay selected the former University of Washington star with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He's enjoyed another strong campaign in 2021, amassing four sacks, 31 tackles and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games. Vea notably had a two-sack day in a 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Per Smith's citing of Next Gen Stats, the Bucs have allowed just 3.6 yards per carry with Vea on the field over the last two seasons versus 4.2 YPC when he's off.

The Bucs' run defense has been stellar over the past three years, finishing No. 1 in the NFL in 2019 and 2020 and currently landing at No. 3.

Vea figures to be a key part of the Bucs' Super Bowl title defense as the NFC South champions gear up for the playoffs. For now, they will be facing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to close the regular season.