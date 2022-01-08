Vikings Rumors: Mike Zimmer Expected to Be Fired, GM Rick Spielman Likely Retained

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly in for some changes this offseason.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the the Vikings are expected to part ways with head coach Mike Zimmer. He noted that longtime general manager Rick Spielman is likely to remain with the organization.

Zimmer, who has been with Minnesota since 2014, is about to complete a second consecutive losing season. The Vikings are 7-9 heading into Sunday's season finale against the Chicago Bears.

La Canfora stated that Zimmer received a "clear mandate from ownership" for Minnesota to be a true contender this season. But the Vikings had an up-and-down year with no real consistency on offense or defense.

Zimmer has led the Vikings to a 71-56-1 record in eight seasons. Minnesota has won the NFC North twice during his tenure and made it to the NFC Championship Game once, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season.

It seems that Zimmer has also rubbed people the wrong way for some time and the team is ready to move on. La Canfora reported that his "abrasive style has been an issue within that team for years, and the need to go in a different direction has seemed clear to many decision makers there in recent weeks."

Spielman has been general manager since 2012. Despite an unsuccessful run during his tenure, he has a close relationship with ownership and "is trusted immensely." La Canfora noted that sources said they'd be "surprised" if Spielman didn't remain with the Vikings in some capacity next season.