Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Says Week 18 vs. Ravens Is 'Most Likely' His Final Game

AP Photo/Don Wright

Ben Roethlisberger appears to be nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback told CBS Sports' Bill Cowher that Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens will "most likely" be his final game, assuming they don't make the playoffs (starts at 10-second mark).

The Steelers still have a chance to make the postseason. They will have to beat the Ravens, plus have the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers game not end in a tie.

There have been indications that Roethlisberger is giving serious consideration to retirement at the end of this season. He was emotional after Monday's win over the Cleveland Browns in the Steelers' final home game of the regular season.

There is the possibility that Roethlisberger could play in 2022, but it would likely have to be for a different organization. He can become a free agent this offseason after signing a new contract in March that reduced his salary by $5 million.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on The Pat McAfee Show in November that the Steelers will likely pursue an established veteran quarterback because they "don't wanna start from scratch with a rookie QB next season."

Roethlisberger has spent his entire 18-year career with the Steelers. The six-time Pro Bowler was selected No. 11 overall in the 2004 NFL draft. He has led the team to two Super Bowl titles and ranks fifth in NFL history with 63,844 passing yards.