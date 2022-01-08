Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn 'Top Candidate' for Seahawks, Broncos Head Coaching Jobs

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is a popular name to get hired as a head coach this offseason, and two teams have reportedly identified him as their top choice.

According to Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher, Quinn will be a "top candidate" if the Denver Broncos choose to fire head coach Vic Fangio or if the Seattle Seahawks part ways with head coach Pete Carroll.

Denver is on its way to a third consecutive losing season under Fangio. The Broncos (7-9) play their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

The Seahawks are 6-10 and will finish in last place in the NFC West for the first time since 1996. This year marks just the third time Seattle has missed the playoffs in 12 seasons under Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

Fisher noted that the situations in Denver and Seattle are different because Carroll "isn't on the same thin ice, it seems, as Fangio is." He also stated that there's a chance that Quinn rejoins the Seahawks after serving as defensive coordinator under Carroll from 2013-14.

Quinn has spearheaded the turnaround of a Dallas defense that allowed a franchise-worst 473 points in 2020. This season, the Cowboys rank seventh in scoring defense at 20.8 points per game. They are tied with the Indianapolis Colts with a league-high 33 takeaways.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Quinn was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for five-plus seasons before he was fired after an 0-5 start to last year. He coached the Falcons to an appearance in Super Bowl LI, but they fell to the New England Patriots after surrendering a 28-3 lead.