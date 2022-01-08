Broncos Rumors: Vic Fangio's Status 'Up in the Air'; HC Not Expected to Return

AP Photo/David Becker

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio's future with the team is reportedly in question entering Saturday's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapaport and James Palmer, sources said Fangio has met with Broncos general manager George Paton in recent days to present his plans for the future, but Fangio's future is "up in the air."

League sources outside of Denver reportedly expect the Broncos to move on from Fangio, although no final decision has been made.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.