911 Call Audio After Deshazor Everett's Single-Car Crash Released

The audio from the 911 call about Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett's Dec. 23 car crash has been released.

Per TMZ Sports, the caller told a 911 operator Everett's vehicle was "trapped in the trees."

The caller said he "just saw a car flip over" and go "into thick woods" in Loudoun County, Virginia. Another person at the crash scene took the phone and pleaded with the operator to send help quickly. He also said he had been driving in front of the vehicle when it crashed and didn't see what had caused the crash.

According to a report from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (h/t ESPN's John Keim), Everett's vehicle "left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over."

Olivia S. Peters, a passenger in the car, died at a nearby hospital as a result of injuries she suffered in the crash.

Everett was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Football Team placed Everett on the reserve/non-football injury list and issued a statement about the situation on Dec. 24:

Everett is in his seventh season with the Football Team. He originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in May 2015, but was waived during training camp.

Washington signed Everett on Aug. 1, 2015. The 29-year-old has appeared in 89 games during his NFL career.