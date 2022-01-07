Connecticut High School Hockey Player Dies After Suffering Injuries During Game

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Connecticut high school boys hockey player Teddy Balkind died as a result of injuries he suffered during a junior varsity game between his school, St. Luke's, and Brunswick School on Thursday.

Per Robert Marchant and Liz Hardaway of the Greenwich Time, the Greenwich, Connecticut, police released a statement on the game and Balkind's injury. Capt. Mark Zuccerella said Balkind fell to the ice, and then "another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop, and collided with the player who fell."

Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke's, was mourned by Head of School Mark Davis, per Marchant: "There are no words adequate to this moment, and I know all of us will support each other as best as we can. ... While nothing can take away the pain, just being together can provide comfort and a way for us to absorb the unimaginable."

Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip released a statement to school alumni regarding the play that led to Balkind's injuries, per Marchant:

"During a JV ice hockey game last night against St. Luke’s, a member of the opposing team’s neck was accidentally cut by a skate. All who witnessed the play (from both schools) apparently describe play as entirely normal and unremarkable in the game of hockey.

"The boy was immediately treated by our medical staff (the boy’s father was present throughout) and was eventually transported to Greenwich Hospital, where he was treated in the ER and then operated on.

"Tragically, he did not survive the operation."

Balkind attended New Canaan public schools before going to St. Luke's, per Marchant. Superintendent Bryan Luizzi shared his condolences Friday.

"Many of our students were friends with this student and his family," Luizzi said in part. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the entire St. Luke's community."

The New Canaan Police Department also released a statement Friday, per TMZ Sports:

"Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club throughout his youth hockey career and was known to all as an all around incredible young man, son and brother.

"The men and women of the New Canaan Police Department offer our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Balkind family and all of those impacted by this tragic incident."

Per Marissa Alter of News 12, Balkind was also a mentor for a hockey program that served children and young adults with developmental disabilities.

An outpouring of support emerged in the hockey and local communities after news of Balkind's death, with the hashtag #sticksoutforTeddy emerging on social media.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson showed his support, as did Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli and Connecticut state Sen. Ryan Fazio, among others.

Per News 12, St. Luke's and Brunswick Schools are offering counseling services alongside the group Kids in Crisis following the tragedy. Luizzi said the New Canaan school district is offering counseling services as well.