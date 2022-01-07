Bears Rumors: GM Ryan Pace Likely to Be Retained, Could Be Promoted to President

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, FIle

Not only is Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace likely to be retained, but he's also reportedly looking at a promotion.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported the Bears are considering promoting Pace to president of football operations. The promotion would allow Pace to spearhead the search for a coach as well as a new general manager if he were to step down.

Current coach Matt Nagy is widely expected to be fired after Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Pace's future appears safer despite being the person responsible for hiring Nagy and the Bears failing to win a playoff game during his tenure as general manager.

Chicago is 48-64 in Pace's seven-year tenure. The team has finished above .500 only once during that time frame, and Pace was responsible for drafting Mitchell Trubisky in 2017 over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson besides several other personnel gaffes.

The Bears' next hire at the coaching spot is critical in the development of Justin Fields, the second franchise quarterback selected under Pace. The Ohio State product struggled as a rookie due in part to Nagy not changing his system to fit Fields' skill set, throwing for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

The Bears enter Week 18 as one of the worst offenses in football, sitting 28th in total yards and 26th in scoring.