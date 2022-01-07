Former NFL Icon John Madden to Have Public Memorial Service on Feb. 15

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NFL announced Friday a public memorial service is being planned for legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden on Feb. 15 in Oakland, California.

"The Madden family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during the difficult time following John Madden's passing," the league's statement read.

Further information about the memorial service, which comes following Madden's death Dec. 28 at the age of 85, will be released in the "near future."

Madden was the epitome of a football lifer. Growing up in the Bay Area of California, he played in high school and college before getting selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1958 draft.

After a knee injury ended his playing career before he took a snap at the NFL level, he shifted his focus to coaching. He made stops at Allan Hancock College and San Diego State at the collegiate level before joining the Oakland Raiders' staff in 1967.

The Raiders promoted Madden to head coach in 1969. He compiled a tremendous 103-32-7 regular-season record across 10 years and added a 9-7 mark in the playoffs, headlined by a triumph in Super Bowl XI.

Madden transitioned to the broadcast booth after his coaching career and became the gold standard for NFL color commentators thanks to his deep knowledge of the sport and his infectious energy. His partnership with play-by-play man Pat Summerall set the bar for football telecasts.

To the latest generation, the Pro Football Hall of Famer is best known for the EA Sports video game that bears his name. The series began in 1988 and continues to run strong into the 2020s.

The NFL honored him in stadiums before last weekend's games and during each of the Week 17 TV broadcasts.