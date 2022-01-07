DK Metcalf on Contract Extension Talks with Seahawks: 'I'm Not Trying to Leave'

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suggested Thursday that he is interested in signing a contract extension with the team.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Metcalf was asked about potentially signing a new deal with the Seahawks and replied: "Of course. I'm not trying to leave, but we've got the Cardinals to focus on right now. You can hit me up later in the offseason if you need that question answered."

The Seahawks have been eliminated from playoff contention this season with a record of 6-10, but as Metcalf alluded to, they can play spoiler Sunday, as a win over the Arizona Cardinals would prevent the Cards from winning the NFC West.

Metcalf is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2022, and he is scheduled to make $1.1 million, per Spotrac.

The second-round pick out of Ole Miss made an instant impact as a rookie in 2019, registering 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns as one of quarterback Russell Wilson's favorite targets.

He reached elite status in 2020 with 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl nod.

Metcalf's numbers are largely down this season, as he enters the final game with 70 receptions for 909 yards, although he has a career-high 12 touchdown grabs.

A big reason for the drop-off is that Wilson missed three games and a large part of another because of injury, leaving Geno Smith as the temporary starter.

Metcalf has just one 100-yard game this season, but he has scored four touchdowns over the past two games, including three in last week's 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions.

Signing the 24-year-old wideout to an extension figures to be a top priority for the Seahawks this offseason, as fellow starting receiver Tyler Lockett is locked up through 2025.

Many have speculated about Wilson's future and whether a trade could be on the horizon, but if the Seahawks can re-sign one of his top weapons in Metcalf, it might go a long way toward making Wilson want to stay in Seattle.