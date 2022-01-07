Report: Buccaneers Tried to Get Antonio Brown Mental Health Help Before Release

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly delayed the release of wide receiver Antonio Brown to see whether he was interested in receiving mental health treatment.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Friday and noted Brown thought the idea was "ridiculous:"

Brown, who ripped off his pads and ran off the field during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, was released Thursday. His attorney, Sean Burstyn, previously told ESPN's Jenna Laine the Bucs are using mental health to cover up their alleged mishandling of the receiver's ankle injury:

"Antonio never faked an injury in his life. It is incredible that people are pushing false rumors that what happened Sunday was the result of mental health issues and not a well-known ankle injury. Why would they embark on a campaign of false concealment? To avoid responsibility for ignoring the risk of serious injury for the sake of winning a game."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.