Jalen Ramsey on Rams' Struggles vs. 49ers: 'They Don't Have Mind Control over Us'

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Jalen Ramsey has never defeated the San Francisco 49ers as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, but, to hear the cornerback tell it, there are no special forces at play.

Nick Shook of NFL.com shared Ramsey's comments in which he explained the team isn't worried about any "mind control" from the 49ers:

"Since I've been here, they've had our number. It is frustrating, but they don't have mind control over us, nothing like that if that's what you're asking. It's just how the games have went. But we are going out there confident on Sunday. We're not going out there thinking, 'Ah, man, we've lost this many games.' That is not our mindset at all. We're definitely going out there confident."

The 49ers have won their last five matchups with the Rams, including a 31-10 victory in November.

Los Angeles' last win over its NFC West rival came in 2018 when Ramsey was still a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rams traded for Ramsey in October 2019.

There is plenty at stake as the 49ers look to extend their head-to-head winning streak Sunday. Los Angeles can clinch the NFC West with a victory, while San Francisco would clinch a playoff berth with a win of its own.