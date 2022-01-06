Russell Wilson: 'My Goal Is to Win More Super Bowls' with Seahawks amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/John Froschauer

Amid speculation about his future ahead of the offseason, Russell Wilson sounds as though he wants to stay with the Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Wilson said his "goal is to win more Super Bowls" with the Seahawks:

Talk about Wilson's long-term future with Seattle dates back to last offseason. The eight-time Pro Bowler's agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter last February his client hadn't requested a trade, but he would approve a deal to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

While nothing came of those rumors, Wilson's name is out there again as this season winds down.

Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, there is "little to no chance" of an extension for Wilson in Seattle and the two sides are likely headed for "another contentious offseason" with the possibility of a trade believed to be "very real."

Wilson still has two years remaining on his deal and carries low base salaries of $19 million in 2022 and $22 million in 2023, per Spotrac. He does have cap hits of $37 million and $40 million.

This has been the worst season for the Seahawks during Wilson's career, which dates back to 2012. They are going to finish under .500 for the first time since 2011 and will miss the playoffs for just the second time in the past 10 seasons.

A finger injury forced Wilson to miss time for the first time in his career. He sat out three games from Week 6 through 8. The 33-year-old has the worst QBR of his career (51.5), though he is still completing 65.2 percent of his attempts for 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 starts.

Wilson and the Seahawks will wrap up their season Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.