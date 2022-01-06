Steelers' Diontae Johnson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 18 vs. Ravens

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to play their final regular-season game without wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Pittsburgh announced Thursday it has placed Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of its Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers also put starting center Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Cornerback Joe Haden went on the list Wednesday.

It wasn't confirmed whether Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19 or is considered a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive.

Per updated protocols from the NFL and NFLPA, asymptomatic individuals who test positive can return within five days regardless of vaccination status if they are cleared by a team doctor and meet other requirements.

If Johnston tested positive, the five-day isolation period would mean he doesn't have time to test out of the protocol for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.

In his third season, Johnson has been Ben Roethlisberger's go-to target in the passing game. The 25-year-old leads the team in targets (159), receptions (100), receiving yards (1,110) and receiving touchdowns (eight).

The Steelers can still make the playoffs as a wild card in the AFC. They need to beat the Ravens and hope the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game can't end in a tie.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Ravens host the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.