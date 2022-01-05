Cam Akers Expected to Play for Rams vs. 49ers After Achilles Injury Recovery

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Los Angeles Rams are getting a boost to their backfield as the regular season winds down.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he expects running back Cam Akers to make his season debut Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. McVay added that playing time will be determined throughout the week for Akers, who underwent Achilles surgery over the summer.

Akers' return comes at a significant time for the Rams after running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was placed on injured reserve last week because of a right MCL sprain.

Akers burst onto the scene last year after a promising rookie season in which he led Los Angeles with 625 rushing yards. He shared carries with Henderson and Malcolm Brown as the Rams employed a backfield-by-committee approach. Akers' sophomore season was derailed when he suffered a torn Achilles prior to training camp.

While Akers has been sidelined, fourth-year speedster Sony Michel has filled the role of lead back. Michel, who was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots this past offseason, has rushed for 802 yards and four touchdowns and has not missed a game. Henderson has added 688 yards and five scores.

Despite Los Angeles' high-powered offense, the team ranks in the bottom half of the league in rushing with 101.2 yards per game. The Rams have relied on a passing attack that features the dangerous tandem of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp. Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has also settled in nicely since being acquired in a midseason trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The Rams can clinch the NFC West title for the first time since 2018 with a win over the 49ers or a loss by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.