IOC Tells Teams 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Will Be Held As Planned

Zhang Chenlin/Xinhua via Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee said that the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will move forward as planned amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Switzerland's Olympic Committee "asked for talks" about potentially postponing the Games as case numbers drastically rise worldwide.

The IOC then told the Swiss team as well as other worldwide officials in a videoconference that the Olympics were going to be held as planned.

"The issue of a postponement is no longer relevant to all of us," Swiss team leader Ralph Stockli said in a statement.

The Beijing Games are currently scheduled for Feb. 4-20.

