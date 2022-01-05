IOC Tells Teams 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Will Be Held As Planned

IOC Tells Teams 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Will Be Held As PlannedJanuary 6, 2022
The International Olympic Committee said that the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will move forward as planned amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge.
Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Switzerland's Olympic Committee "asked for talks" about potentially postponing the Games as case numbers drastically rise worldwide.
The IOC then told the Swiss team as well as other worldwide officials in a videoconference that the Olympics were going to be held as planned.
"The issue of a postponement is no longer relevant to all of us," Swiss team leader Ralph Stockli said in a statement.
The Beijing Games are currently scheduled for Feb. 4-20.
