Trevor Lawrence Discusses Jaguars Fans Dressing Up as Clowns: 'I Get the Frustration'

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-14 this season after going 1-15 last season, and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence understands the frustration even if he wouldn't express it by dressing up like a clown.

"There's a lot of diehard Jaguars fans that this is very important to them," he said, per Mia O'Brien of First Coast News in Jacksonville. "Would I do that personally? No, I wouldn't do it, but fans feel how they feel. But it's hard after this year... I get the frustration."

Lawrence's comments come after it was revealed some fans plan on dressing in clown attire for Sunday's game in an effort to convince team owner Shad Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Jaguars plan to retain Baalke, who was hired as the team's director of player personnel in February 2020 and has been the general manager since taking over on an interim basis in November 2020.

What's more, Rapoport reported Baalke will be involved in searching for the next head coach alongside Khan.

That clearly didn't sit well with some frustrated fans, and Mark Long of the Associated Press reported they have responded by changing social media profile pictures to feature a clown with Khan's mustache and replying to posts from the Jaguars with clown emojis.

They will apparently continue that theme by arriving at TIAA Bank Field for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts while wearing clown costumes.

"Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nate Hackett and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich reportedly declined to interview with the Jaguars during the final two weeks of the regular season, leaving many to wonder whether Baalke’s presence was an issue," Long wrote.

While Jacksonville doesn't exactly have a long history of success to fall back on, this season has gone far from as planned.

Lawrence may be the franchise cornerstone for years to come, but he has struggled with consistency on his way to 10 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. Injuries have also sapped him of many of the offensive weapons around him, and head coach Urban Meyer was a failure on his way to a 2-11 record before he was fired.

The franchise is in line to receive the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row, but there is no coach in place, a rookie quarterback who has not been particularly impressive and a group of frustrated fans.

Baalke will certainly be under the spotlight as he attempts to improve the team this offseason.