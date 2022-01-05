X

    Bears' Robert Quinn on Being Open with the Media: A Man Has 'His Word and His Nuts'

    Adam WellsJanuary 6, 2022

    Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn has added another line to the list of all-time sports quotes. 

    When asked about being so open with the media, Quinn explained a man only has "his word and his nuts" and "you don't wanna lose either" (starts at :30 mark):

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Robert Quinn on why he’s open with the media 💀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chicagobears</a>) <a href="https://t.co/NtFyVz1vPe">pic.twitter.com/NtFyVz1vPe</a>

    Quinn, in case that quote didn't make it clear, hasn't been shy about expressing himself to the media. He sounded off on the officiating after a Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings when the teams were flagged for a total of 16 penalties. 

    "Honestly, some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy," Quinn told reporters. "These refs seem like they're controlling the game a little too much. If a play is clean and they're throwing a flag over something that they thought they can change the game just by one flag, I mean, let guys play ball."

    This season hasn't gone the way anyone with the Bears would have liked. They are entering Sunday's final game against the Vikings with a 6-10 record and will miss the playoffs for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons. 

    Quinn has been one of the few bright spots for Chicago. The 31-year-old set a new franchise single-season record with his 18th sack in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the New York Giants. 

