Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Says He's 'The Most Versatile Player in the NFL'

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons told reporters Tuesday that he believes he's the most versatile player in the NFL.

Per Jori Epstein of USA Today:

"I take complete pride in being the most versatile player in the NFL. I think I would put myself up there with the elite guys around the league in terms of impacting the game. It definitely hasn’t been a one-man job. The DBs help me a lot being able to hold the receivers so that way I can get the pressure and sacks and things like that. (But) I think I do a lot of very different things on the defense that change the game."

At least one prominent teammate agrees with him, with right guard Zack Martin making these remarks last week:

The Cowboys have the luxury of using Parsons in a variety of ways, as Pro Football Focus noted:

"I just like lining up everywhere and just being dynamic," Parsons said.

"It's almost like at recess for me. I feel like I'm a kid out there, like I'm going to go tackle my buddy. It's a whole bunch of fun for me. I just really enjoy it."

The 22-year-old has started all 16 games and amassed 13 sacks, 84 tackles (64 solo) and 30 quarterback hits. Twenty of his tackles have gone for a loss.

Thanks in part to his efforts, the Cowboys have allowed the seventh-fewest points per game one year after finishing 28th in scoring defense.

Parsons is also a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, but Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt may have wrapped that one up thanks to his 21.5 sacks.

Dallas, at 11-5, has also wrapped up the NFC East and will host a playoff game during Super Wild Card Weekend.