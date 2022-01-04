Jaguars Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for Head Coaching Position Tuesday

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly interview Jim Caldwell for their head coaching vacancy Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jacksonville is seeking a permanent replacement for Urban Meyer, who was fired after a 2-11 start to the season.

Unlike Meyer, who was hired last offseason with zero NFL experience, Caldwell has spent about two decades in various roles in the league. He has been a head coach for seven years, accumulating a 62-50 record during stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

The 66-year-old led the Colts to the Super Bowl in 2009, his first year helming the team, while the Lions had a winning record in three of his four seasons. Detroit has only one winning season since 2001 without Caldwell.

An offensive background could also be beneficial for the Jaguars as they seek to get the most out of 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback has struggled during his rookie season with just 10 passing touchdowns and a league-high 17 interceptions in 16 games.

Jacksonville is still seeking candidates from a variety of backgrounds heading into the offseason.

The team reportedly interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and has meetings scheduled with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Requests have also reportedly been put out to several candidates including Dan Quinn and Nathaniel Hackett.

The team will hope whoever is hired will be able to lead the Jaguars to their first winning season since 2017.