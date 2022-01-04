Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson Conversations with Seahawks 'Not in Line' with Rumors

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

There appears to be a disconnect between speculation about Russell Wilson's future and what he's saying to key members of the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters his talks with Wilson are "not in line with the rumors" floating around about the seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

"We have been talking, we have been together and connected throughout this whole season," Carroll said. "That’s why it’s easy to dismiss those at this time."

Speculation about Wilson's future with the Seahawks has been happening since last offseason when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he would approve a trade to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints or Las Vegas Raiders.

Even though Wilson didn't formally demand a trade at that point, it did cast doubt about his long-term status in Seattle.

After the Seahawks were officially eliminated from playoff contention following their Week 16 loss to the Bears, Wilson's future became a key talking point once again.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported before Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions that it "could potentially be the last time" Wilson and Carroll are on the same sideline at Lumen Field.

"There is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season, which would represent the end of one of the most successful head coach/quarterback duos in NFL history," Schefter wrote.

Speaking to reporters on Dec. 30, Wilson was vague when talking about whether he will be in Seattle next season:

"I know for me personally, I hope it's not my last game, but at the same time, I know it won't be my last game in the NFL. So I'm just focused on today and getting better today. So that's my focus and that's my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys. We've got to make sure we get better today. That's the only thing that matters."

This has been the worst season of the Wilson-Carroll era of Seahawks football. They have clinched their first losing record since 2011 when Tarvaris Jackson was their starting quarterback.

Wilson missed three games earlier in the season because of a finger injury that required surgery. He's continued to put up solid stats with 2,875 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and a 65.2 completion percentage in 13 starts, but his 51.5 QBR is the worst of his 10-year career.

The Seahawks still have Wilson under contract for two more seasons, so a potential parting of ways with Wilson will likely come via trade.

Wilson has been the quarterback for the most successful era of Seahawks football. He has led them to eight playoff appearances, four division titles, two Super Bowl appearances and a victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.