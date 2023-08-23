Panthers' Miles Sanders: 'Absolutely' Will Play vs. Falcons in Week 1 Despite Injury

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders is optimistic he'll be available when the team opens the 2023 season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10.

Sanders told reporters he'll "absolutely" play in Week 1 after having picked up a groin injury.

Looking ahead, the Panthers are hoping he can provide a boost to what was quietly a very productive rushing attack last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL with 130.0 rushing yards per game and scored 16 touchdowns on the ground.

New head coach Frank Reich will utilize a different running scheme than interim Steve Wilks implemented after he took over for Matt Rhule. D'Onta Foreman, who led the team in attempts (203) and rushing yards (914), signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency.

The Panthers gave Sanders a four-year, $25.4 million deal after he had a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished fifth in the NFL with 1,269 rushing yards and eighth with 11 rushing touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Going from a dominant Eagles offensive line a solid group for the Panthers will likely impact Sanders' overall production, but he's been solid throughout his career. The 26-year-old has never averaged fewer than 4.6 yards per attempt in a season over the past four years.

Last season marked the first time Sanders played every game since his rookie year in 2019. He also started a career-high 15 games for the Eagles.

Should Sanders wind up missing time at any point in 2023, his absence will open the door for Chuba Hubbard to take on an expanded role in the offense. The third-year back was used more as a change-of-pace option in 2022, but he made the most of his chances with 5.8 yards per touch in 15 games.