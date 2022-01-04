Jadeveon Clowney Penalty for Throwing Shoe vs. Steelers 'Not Smart,' Browns HC Says

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was critical of Jadeveon Clowney throwing Chase Claypool's shoe during Monday's 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Stefanski said it was "not smart" of Clowney to draw a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

“You know, obviously, he didn't feel like he was throwing it away or whatever. But those are tough penalties in those situations,” Stefanski added.

