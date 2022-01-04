Video: Ben Roethlisberger Salutes Steelers Fans After Potential Final Home Game

AP Photo/Don Wright

Ben Roethlisberger made sure to savor what might be his final home game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following his team's 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, the future Hall of Famer signaled to the fans and exchanged high fives around Heinz Field:

Roethlisberger reflected how it wasn't necessarily a perfect send-off—he finished 24-of-46 for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception—but that the victory trumped everything:

The 39-year-old hasn't definitively said he's retiring but acknowledged in the buildup to the game that he was more likely than not going to walk away.

"Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all signs are pointing to this could be it—regular season, that is," he told reporters. " ... In the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way that this could be it."

That allowed Roethlisberger and the Steelers faithful to understand the gravity of the moment and soak in the entire night.