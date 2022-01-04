X

    Video: Ben Roethlisberger Salutes Steelers Fans After Potential Final Home Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 4, 2022

    AP Photo/Don Wright

    Ben Roethlisberger made sure to savor what might be his final home game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Following his team's 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, the future Hall of Famer signaled to the fans and exchanged high fives around Heinz Field:

    NFL @NFL

    Big Ben takes a final lap around Heinz Field. <br><br>What a moment for Pittsburgh. <a href="https://t.co/AzU1AtwkFI">pic.twitter.com/AzU1AtwkFI</a>

    Roethlisberger reflected how it wasn't necessarily a perfect send-off—he finished 24-of-46 for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception—but that the victory trumped everything:

    NFL @NFL

    An emotional Ben Roethlisberger on his final game in Pittsburgh.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPN</a>) <a href="https://t.co/lT898HjDeE">pic.twitter.com/lT898HjDeE</a>

    The 39-year-old hasn't definitively said he's retiring but acknowledged in the buildup to the game that he was more likely than not going to walk away.

    "Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all signs are pointing to this could be it—regular season, that is," he told reporters. " ... In the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way that this could be it."

    That allowed Roethlisberger and the Steelers faithful to understand the gravity of the moment and soak in the entire night.

