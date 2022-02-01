Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Announces Transfer to USC

AP Photo/Alonzo Adams

Caleb Williams may have shifted the balance of power in the 2022 College Football Playoff race by announcing his transfer to USC, where he'll reunite with former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.

Williams confirmed the decision to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field. ... Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some [of] the guys on the team," he said.

After closing out the 2021 regular season with a loss to Oklahoma State, Oklahoma experienced an exodus.

Riley left for USC, taking defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with him. Spencer Rattler, a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, transferred to South Carolina. Jadon Haselwood and Austin Stogner departed as well.

That's to say nothing of the recruits who decommitted after Riley took the USC job.

While not unexpected, Williams' announcement Jan. 3 that he was entering the transfer portal turned heads:

The freshman quarterback left the door open to returning to the Sooners, explaining how entering the portal was the only way he could speak with other schools and remain within NCAA rules.

Wide receiver Theo Wease withdrew from the portal in December, opting to remain with Oklahoma.

Still, first-year head coach Brent Venables found himself having to recruit Williams back to Norman. Venables and athletic director Joe Castiglione issued a joint statement saying, in part, "We believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond":

Speaking with Thamel after Williams' announcement, his father, Carl Williams, laid out his son's priorities:

With the NCAA's relaxing its transfer rules and allowing players to have one freebie, situations like this are more common. But Williams was something of an anomaly.

Joe Burrow and Justin Fields left Ohio State and Georgia, respectively, because they didn't see a path to the starting role. Jalen Hurts exchanged Alabama's shade of crimson for that of Oklahoma because he had been eclipsed by Tua Tagovailoa.

With Rattler gone, Williams was the entrenched starter for the Sooners. His status for 2022 wasn't in doubt, and QBs don't typically bolt a blue blood when they're poised to run the offense.

Similarly, coaches generally don't get a second bite at the apple when they fail to land a top-ranked prep passer, especially one who has proved himself at the FBS level.

Rather than listing the Power Five programs that were likely to pursue Williams, it was probably quicker to name the ones that wouldn't.

Williams was the No. 2 quarterback in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2021 class, and he lived up to the hype at Oklahoma. He threw for 1,916 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions and ran for 442 yards and six scores.

Rattler's rapid fall at Oklahoma is a cautionary tale about the folly of preseason expectations, but Williams is as close to a sure thing as the Trojans could get at quarterback. Reaching the playoff is bound to be the bar for success with the 6'1" signal-caller on the roster.

Venables, meanwhile, is left scrambling to find a solution at quarterback.

Nick Evers is a 4-star recruit and the No. 10 QB in 2022, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Oklahoma might have to use the transfer portal for its own benefit to replace Williams since fans will anticipate the kind of results that have been the norm in Norman.

As soon as he entered the transfer portal, USC was the logical destination for Williams if he left Oklahoma. Few coaches are better suited than Riley to prepare quarterbacks for the next level, so a reunion made sense.

Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart's transfer to Ole Miss was the proverbial canary in the coal mine as well.

Dart threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions as a true freshman and seemingly would've thrived under Riley's tutelage. By choosing to leave the program, it stood to reason he questioned whether he had the inside track to start in 2022.

When Riley arrived at USC, many believed it was a home run hire that will return the Trojans to national prominence, albeit in a few years. By adding Williams, they might be a playoff contender right out of the gate.