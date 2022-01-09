Titans Clinch Home-Field Advantage Throughout 2022 AFC Playoffs with Win vs. Texans

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 28-25 Week 18 win over the Houston Texans.

The team will now get the lone bye in the conference as well as home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Tennessee appeared a long shot to earn the top seed after losing three of four games from Weeks 11 to 15. But the squad has bounced back with three straight wins to finish 12-5, including a tie-breaking win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

It's an impressive accomplishment considering the injuries the Titans have dealt with this season, notably losing star running back Derrick Henry to a foot injury in Week 8. A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have also missed time as well as key parts of the offensive line, but Ryan Tannehill has found a way to keep the offense afloat.

With players starting to get healthy, the Titans could be a dangerous team going forward.

Tennessee went on a surprise run to the AFC Championship Game after going 9-7 in 2019, but last year's team stumbled in the playoffs despite higher expectations, losing in the first round to the Baltimore Ravens.

The challenge could be finding consistency, something that has eluded the Titans in 2021. Despite impressive wins over the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and others, they also have losses to the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

Head coach Mike Vrabel will try to keep his team focused as it looks to bring home a Super Bowl title.