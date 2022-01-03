NFL OROY 2022 Odds: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Jumps Mac Jones After 3 TD-Game vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did more than help the Cincinnati Bengals clinch the AFC North title with Sunday's 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also became the favorite to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

DraftKings Sportsbook provided updated odds Monday, and Chase is listed at -225 (bet $100 to win $44.44). New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is now listed at +175 (bet $100 to win $175).

