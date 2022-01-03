WWE's Sasha Banks Provides Injury Update amid Rumors Following Match vs. Charlotte

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sasha Banks seemingly avoided major injury after speculation she was hurt during a house show match against Charlotte Flair on Sunday.

Banks took to Twitter to say she was "good" after she was carried out of the Fayetteville, North Carolina, arena after seemingly suffering a leg injury.

A PW Insider.com reported noted that Banks' leg buckled on an over-the-knee backbreaker, but she was able to finish the match before being carried out by WWE officials.

Banks has not been on SmackDown since Dec. 17 but has been wrestling in live shows against Flair and Toni Storm, though the latter has since departed the company. It seems likely Banks and Flair are gearing up for a match at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania based on their recent string of one-on-ones at live events, which often serve as dress rehearsals for what's coming on television.

Based on her tweet, it seems Banks thankfully avoided any major injuries and should be fine moving forward.