NFL Coach Rips Giants HC Judge: Wants to 'Be a Mini-Bill Belichick'; Crumbled in NY

NFL Coach Rips Giants HC Judge: Wants to 'Be a Mini-Bill Belichick'; Crumbled in NYJanuary 3, 2022
Opposing coaches don't seem to be impressed by New York Giants coach Joe Judge after Sunday's postgame rant following a 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.
"To me, it is actually kind of sad," a veteran coach told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "He wants to be a tough guy, yell at the officials, be a mini-Bill Belichick, and then he starts to crumble under the weight of the New York media. His diatribe sends a message to his team and everyone else that he is starting to feel the pressure."
Judge turned heads with an extended discussion on the Giants' positive culture after his team's Week 17 loss:
Giants Videos @SNYGiants
Joe Judge gave an impassioned, 11-minute answer on why the Giants can get things turned around.<br><br>"When we look overall at what we’re doing, there’s a number of things going in the right direction that we know are foundational things."<br><br>(1/6) <a href="https://t.co/ThCZXimDup">pic.twitter.com/ThCZXimDup</a>
The words still rung hollow after falling to 4-12 on the season, a decline from last year's 6-10 mark. The Giants will have a losing record for the fifth straight year across three different coaching staffs.
Judge was hired in 2020 after spending his previous eight years with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick, but his move to head coach hasn't been nearly as successful.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Judge is likely to return next season, but the pressure will be on to turn things around in a hurry.