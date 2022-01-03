Russell Wilson Reiterates He Hopes to Return to Seahawks in 2022 amid Trade Rumors

Russell Wilson Reiterates He Hopes to Return to Seahawks in 2022 amid Trade RumorsJanuary 3, 2022
Will Russell Wilson return to the Seattle Seahawks next season?
"I hope so," the quarterback said after Sunday's 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, per Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times.
Wilson has spent his entire 10-year NFL career in Seattle, but speculation has grown he could be playing elsewhere in 2022.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the "prospect of a blockbuster trade remains very real." ESPN's Adam Schefter added Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll could be headed toward a split at the end of the season.
The seven-time Pro Bowler addressed those rumors last week before his final home game of the year.
"I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game (in Seattle)," Wilson told reporters. "But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL."
Wilson, 33, has two more years under contract with the Seahawks, but his future with the team remains uncertain after a disappointing 6-10 season with one game remaining.