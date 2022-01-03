Packers' Aaron Rodgers: I Feel Like Toe Injury Is Getting 'Really Close' to 100%

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Green Bay Packers rolled past the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night behind another strong performance from star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After the win, which clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs, Rodgers told reporters that his nagging toe injury is feeling much better and he is hoping to play in the season finale against Detroit next week. He believes that he'll be fully recovered for Green Bay's playoff run barring any setbacks.

"I feel like there's a legitimate chance I could practice two days this week … and then without any issues in Detroit, I feel like we're getting really close (to 100% with the toe)," Rodgers said.

Rodgers revealed that he didn't need a pain killer shot before the game and it's the first time in a while that his toe has felt good after playing. He admitted that he "doesn't need to play" against Detroit in what is essentially a meaningless game, but he added that he's been "in a little bit of a zone the last few weeks" and wants to keep it going.

"We started to project out and think if we could get the one-seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest," Rodgers said. "But I'm gonna play next week and I expect Davante [Adams] to play and our guys to play. So, looking forward to finishing out the season on a high note and then getting the bye."

Rodgers completed 29-of-38 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota. Adams finished with 11 receptions for 136 yards and a score. AJ Dillon added two rushing touchdowns. It was the Packers' fifth straight win and fourth 30-point game in their last five contests.

It's the second season in a row that Green Bay is the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Packers lost in last year's conference title game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV.

Green Bay looks to be clicking on all cylinders and will hope for a better run in this year's postseason. If Rodgers can indeed remain healthy throughout the playoffs, it's hard to imagine a team that can stop the Packers with the way they're playing on both sides of the ball.