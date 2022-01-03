Chargers vs. Raiders Flexed to SNF; Week 18 Saturday Schedule Released

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will be playing for a playoff spot under the lights.

The NFL released some schedule changes for the upcoming Week 18 slate, and the AFC West game was flexed into Sunday Night Football along with the announcement of Saturday's doubleheader:

Los Angeles and Las Vegas are each 9-7, and the winner will clinch a wild-card spot in the AFC.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.