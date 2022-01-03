X

    Chargers vs. Raiders Flexed to SNF; Week 18 Saturday Schedule Released

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 3, 2022

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will be playing for a playoff spot under the lights.

    The NFL released some schedule changes for the upcoming Week 18 slate, and the AFC West game was flexed into Sunday Night Football along with the announcement of Saturday's doubleheader:

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Week 18 schedule ...<br><br>• Chiefs vs. Broncos, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET.<br>• Cowboys vs. Eagles, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET.<br>• Chargers vs. Raiders, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET.

    Los Angeles and Las Vegas are each 9-7, and the winner will clinch a wild-card spot in the AFC.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.         

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.