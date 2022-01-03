Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence Calls Out NFL on Twitter Over Controversial Non-Fumble

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals were able to kneel out the clock at the end of Sunday's 25-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys but only because a possible fumble by Chase Edmonds that could have given the home team one more chance wasn't called.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence clearly wasn't happy about it and tweeted a screenshot that seemed to show the ball coming out before Edmonds was down.

He directed it at the NFL:

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch told reporters, "It was totally a fumble, and I just don't understand how, with the technology we have nowadays, even if we don't have timeouts or whatever it may be. … Certain things are so obvious. …To me, we're playing more against the refs than other teams."

While the Cowboys were frustrated with the officials, they could also direct some of their displeasure at head coach Mike McCarthy. After all, they had no timeouts remaining before the two-minute warning, which meant they couldn't challenge the play.

If they did have at least one timeout and challenged, Sunday may have unfolded much differently for the NFC East leaders.