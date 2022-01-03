Bobby Wagner's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; Seahawks LB to Undergo MRI

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sunday's 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions wasn't all good news for the Seattle Seahawks.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner suffered a sprained knee on the first play and never returned. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Wagner will undergo an MRI, which will determine his status for the Week 18 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle improved to 6-10 with the win and is simply playing out the string at this point. That means it surely won't rush Wagner back if there are any concerns even though he has been among the most durable players in the league since the Seahawks selected him with a second-round pick in 2012.

He has played fewer than 14 games in a season just once in his career, and that was in 2014 when he played 11 games.

Not only has Wagner been durable, but he has also been one of the most important players for the NFC West team during that time. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection who helped lead Seattle to the 2013 Super Bowl title.

The veteran has been excellent again in 2021 and entered Sunday's game with 170 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.

Wagner's play has been a bright spot during an otherwise disappointing campaign.

If he is sidelined for the season finale, look for the Seahawks to rely even more on Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton at the linebacker spot.