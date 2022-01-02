Under Armour All-America Game 2022: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Under Armour All-America Game 2022: Score, Recruit Commitments and ReactionJanuary 3, 2022
Team Icons won Sunday's Under Armour All-America Game, 23-17, holding off Team Legends' second-half comeback attempt.
Future Michigan Wolverine Derrick Moore, a 4-star defensive line recruit, was named the game's MVP after registering multiple sacks:
SportsCenter NEXT @SCNext
Michigan signee Derrick Moore cannot be stopped 🚆〽️ <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/SFAfootball_MD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SFAfootball_MD</a> senior is honoring his teammate Aaron Wilson by wearing #8 today. <a href="https://twitter.com/UANextFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UANextFootball</a> l <a href="https://twitter.com/CraigHaubert?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CraigHaubert</a> <a href="https://t.co/MhV0dMNyLe">pic.twitter.com/MhV0dMNyLe</a>
ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB
Derrick Moore, the Under Armour All-America Game MVP, spoke about his former teammate Aaron Wilson, who passed away from brain cancer in April:<br><br>"I'm actually out here playing for him, I'm not playing for myself." <a href="https://t.co/NgGs822FAp">pic.twitter.com/NgGs822FAp</a>
Rivals @Rivals
Michigan signee Derrick Moore takes home MVP honors at the Under Armour Game <a href="https://twitter.com/Big8DMoore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Big8DMoore</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MaizeBlueReview?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MaizeBlueReview</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xcsz77kb0j">pic.twitter.com/Xcsz77kb0j</a>
Team Icons raced out to an early 17-0 lead in this one, with 5-star wideout and Missouri signee Luther Burden—the top receiver in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports' composite rankings—scoring on the first play from scrimmage.
SportsCenter NEXT @SCNext
No. 1 WR Luther Burden gets the touchdown chain on the first play of the game! ⛓️ <a href="https://twitter.com/lutherburden3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lutherburden3</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/UANextFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UANextFootball</a> airing live on ESPN 📺 <a href="https://t.co/fMEw8KjFwk">pic.twitter.com/fMEw8KjFwk</a>
But 4-star tight end and Texas A&M signee Donovan Green started the comeback effort for Team Legends:
SportsCenter NEXT @SCNext
No. 1 TE Donovan Green finds the endzone before half in the Under Armour All American Game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GigEm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GigEm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Donovangreen23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Donovangreen23</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/UANextFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UANextFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/qMWJHQv7iZ">pic.twitter.com/qMWJHQv7iZ</a>
As for some of the big names playing, No. 2 overall prospect Walter Nolen showed up in a big way, which included forcing a fumble to prevent a touchdown:
SportsCenter NEXT @SCNext
Texas A&M signee Walter Nolen (#1 in the 2022 ESPN 300) forces the fumble on the goal line 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/WalterNolen4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WalterNolen4</a> l <a href="https://twitter.com/UANextFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UANextFootball</a> l <a href="https://twitter.com/CraigHaubert?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CraigHaubert</a> <a href="https://t.co/MRD0wc8op8">pic.twitter.com/MRD0wc8op8</a>
It was a good day for Texas A&M, which received a commitment from 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins:
The Aggies now have six 5-star recruits in the Class of 2022 and top the 247Sports team rankings for the class. Jimbo Fisher is putting together a powerhouse.
And top overall recruit Travis Hunter, heading to Jackson State, looked better in his defensive reps at cornerback, though his man wasn't targeted often. He was also mic'd up during the game:
Hunter might have a future as a two-way player, but he didn't make a huge impact on the game at wideout on Sunday.
Other notable commitments included 4-star edge Omari Abor announcing he would sign with Ohio State and 4-star running back Jovantae Barnes committing to Ohio State.