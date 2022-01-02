Under Armour All-America Game 2022: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Team Icons won Sunday's Under Armour All-America Game, 23-17, holding off Team Legends' second-half comeback attempt.

Future Michigan Wolverine Derrick Moore, a 4-star defensive line recruit, was named the game's MVP after registering multiple sacks:

Team Icons raced out to an early 17-0 lead in this one, with 5-star wideout and Missouri signee Luther Burden—the top receiver in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports' composite rankings—scoring on the first play from scrimmage.

But 4-star tight end and Texas A&M signee Donovan Green started the comeback effort for Team Legends:

As for some of the big names playing, No. 2 overall prospect Walter Nolen showed up in a big way, which included forcing a fumble to prevent a touchdown:

It was a good day for Texas A&M, which received a commitment from 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins:

The Aggies now have six 5-star recruits in the Class of 2022 and top the 247Sports team rankings for the class. Jimbo Fisher is putting together a powerhouse.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

And top overall recruit Travis Hunter, heading to Jackson State, looked better in his defensive reps at cornerback, though his man wasn't targeted often. He was also mic'd up during the game:

Hunter might have a future as a two-way player, but he didn't make a huge impact on the game at wideout on Sunday.

Other notable commitments included 4-star edge Omari Abor announcing he would sign with Ohio State and 4-star running back Jovantae Barnes committing to Ohio State.