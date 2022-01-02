Report: Aaron Rodgers Planned to Win Super Bowl with Packers, Get Traded to New Team

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

When Aaron Rodgers posted a meme of The Last Dance on social media over the summer, it wasn't just a subliminal message to the Green Bay Packers—it was apparently a plan.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Rodgers entered the 2021 season with plans of leading the Packers to a Super Bowl and then immediately forcing a trade to another team. It's unclear whether that is still Rodgers' stance, with Rapoport noting his relationship with the Packers front office has improved.

Rodgers spent the 2021 offseason in a stalemate with the Packers as he tried to force his exit over displeasure with the team's front office. He eventually reported on the day training camp opened after reaching an agreement with the Packers on a restructured contract that will void after the 2022 season. The team also agreed to revisit Rodgers' future with the organization this upcoming offseason.

The arrangement essentially put the ball in Rodgers' court, and the reigning MVP said he has no plans to prolong the process.

"I'm not going to hold the team back from anything," Rodgers told reporters this week. "And once I commit—and if it's committing to move forward here—it will be a quick decision."

Rodgers is in the midst of another MVP-caliber campaign, throwing for 3,689 yards and 33 touchdowns against four interceptions. He missed one game after testing positive for COVID-19 and has since made headlines for making a series of inaccurate and misleading comments about vaccinations.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's unclear if Rodgers' increasingly controversial national reputation will impact his trade market despite him remaining one of the best players in football.