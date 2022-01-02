Raiders Rumors: LV 'Have Not Yet Gone Through the Process' to Replace Jon Gruden

AP Photo/David Becker

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a vacancy at head coach since Jon Gruden resigned in October, but they still have a lot of work to do to fill the opening.

"The Raiders have done some research and planning, but no requests are in, and it appears they have not yet gone through the process, per team sources," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

A new NFL rule allows teams with opening to start interviewing candidates before the end of the season, but the Raiders have not taken advantage. The Jacksonville Jaguars, conversely, have already interviewed Doug Pederson and put in several requests for interviews with current assistant coaches.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in November that the Raiders hadn't begun their coaching search and had also "rebuffed inquiries from many interested parties."

La Canfora added that owner Mark Davis wanted to keep his team focused on trying to make the playoffs instead of the coaching search.

The 8-7 squad has won the past two games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who is 5-5 overall since taking over for Gruden. The team closes the year with games against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, two other competitors for AFC playoff spots.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The organization has made just one playoff appearance since 2002—a first-round loss in 2016—which means any postseason opportunity is something to take seriously.

However, this approach could hurt the Raiders' chances to land a quality head-coaching candidate in the offseason.