Broncos Rumors: Vic Fangio's 'Future Is Firmly Up in the Air'; HC Search Discussed

AP Photo/David Becker

The Denver Broncos have reportedly not made a decision on head coach Vic Fangio with two games remaining in the 2021 season.

"His future is firmly up in the air, according to several sources with knowledge of the situation," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

Denver enters Week 17 with a 7-8 record, still with an outside shot to make the playoffs. Per Rapoport, the Broncos will need a strong finish for Fangio to make a "compelling case" to stay.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted the Broncos have had "internal discussions" about their coach situation, while assistants are "bracing" to look for jobs in the offseason.

If Denver does miss the playoffs, it would be the sixth straight year without a postseason appearance since winning the Super Bowl in 2016.

Fangio is 19-28 in his three years with the team and needs back-to-back wins in order to avoid a third straight losing season.

There have been some positives, most notably a defense that ranks first in the NFL in points allowed this season. It's a significant turnaround after ranking 25th in the category last year. Fangio spent 19 years as a defensive coordinator in the NFL before getting his current job, and his game-planning is clearly working on that side of the ball.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The offense has been another story as the Broncos have cycled through several quarterbacks during Fangio's tenure, including Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock and Joe Flacco, without finding much success.

Denver must decide if Fangio is the right man to turn things around for the Broncos in 2022 and beyond.