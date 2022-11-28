NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker to Sign Mavericks Contract After Being Waived by Pistons

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign veteran guard Kemba Walker, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Dallas will waive Facundo Campazzo to make room on the roster.

It's been a year of uncertainty for Walker, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a salary dump from the New York Knicks. It came after he was shut down for the season in February.

In October, he was waived by the Pistons in a move that cost the team $9.2 million.

Walker's time in New York was mostly a disappointment, jumping in and out of the rotation while struggling with consistency and injuries. Walker finished the year averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 assists per game in 37 appearances, which wasn't what the team expected after signing him to a two-year, $17.9 million deal.

The four-time All-Star still showed flashes of his old level of play, including a 44-point effort against the Washington Wizards last December. He also produced his first triple-double of the year in the Christmas Day win over the Atlanta Hawks.

New York continued to struggle as a team, however, causing the coaching staff to lean toward younger players like Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.

Walker is looking to bounce back in his 12th NBA season, joining a team that has high expectations after reaching the Western Conference Finals last year.

Luka Dončić remains one of the top all-around players in the NBA, but the team needs additional scoring depth in the backcourt alongside Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. After Dallas suffered its fourth straight loss to fall to 9-10, Walker could provide a much-needed offensive boost.