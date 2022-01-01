Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Appear on 'Manningcast' During Browns vs. Steelers

AP Foto/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will appear on the "Manningcast" during the fourth quarter of the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football contest.

The alternate MNF podcast, which is hosted by retired NFL quarterbacks and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, will also welcome ex-Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Snoop Dogg in Week 17.

Rodgers will close the evening as the fourth-quarter guest, and ESPN2 will air the proceedings as usual.

This appearance will mark Rodgers' first time on the "Manningcast," which began production this year. The reigning NFL MVP is a frequent guest of former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee on his show, typically appearing on Tuesdays.

As for the "Manningcast," other star NFL quarterbacks have been guests, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

The Mannings have also spoken with people outside of sports, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and comedians Jon Stewart and Kevin Hart.

As for Rodgers, the Packers quarterback will be one day removed from his team's Sunday Night Football matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. A win would put the Packers at 13-3 and keep them in the driver's seat for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Monday's show is set to start at 8:13 p.m. ET.