Jake Paul Will Fight Jorge Masvidal in UFC If Dana White Raises Fighter Pay, Benefits

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Celebrity YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul made UFC President Dana White a conditional offer to fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC on Saturday.

Paul took to Twitter and laid out the conditions that would have to bet met in order for him to retire from boxing and fight Masvidal:

The undefeated boxer called for White to increase the minimum payment to fighters on a per-fight basis, to institute a 50-50 revenue split with fighters and to provide fighters with long-term health care.

Paul added that he wants the changes to be implemented by March 31, at which point he would retire from boxing and sign a one-fight contract with the UFC.

White and Paul have taken shots at each other through the media quite often in recent weeks and months, and White recently dismissed Paul's desire to fight in the UFC.

Regarding Paul expressing interest in fighting Masvidal or Nate Diaz, White appeared on The Fight with Teddy Atlas (h/t MMA Fighting) and said: "No [that’s not happening]. You notice he wants to f--king fight everybody that's not in his weight class, guys that are older and all of this other bulls--t. Go find a boxer. Go hump somebody else's leg, you goofball."

White also addressed Paul's allegations of cocaine use with a veiled allegation of his own, saying: "So this guy keeps saying that I'm a cokehead. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With his celebrity status, Paul has developed into a big draw and conversation in the world of boxing.

Paul has only competed in five professional fights, but he is 5-0 with four knockouts. He has become intertwined with MMA during that time as well since his past three fights were against former UFC stars.

After beating fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA guard Nate Robinson in his first two fights, Paul locked horns with former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Paul beat Askren by first-round knockout and Woodley by split decision before knocking Woodley out in the sixth round of a rematch in December.

Although Paul would undoubtedly get more eyes on the UFC product and generate additional interest, White's recent comments suggest he isn't interested.

If White doesn't want Paul regardless of conditions, it is difficult to envision him completely changing the pay structure in the UFC in order to sign him.

Because of all that, signs point toward Paul continuing his burgeoning career rather than making a foray into MMA.