49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo to Start vs. Rams amid Injury; Trey Lance Ready to Play

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo's injured right thumb won't keep him out of action Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the quarterback is expected to start the San Francisco 49ers' crucial matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rookie first-rounder Trey Lance started last week's win over the Houston Texans in place of Garoppolo, leading the 49ers to a 23-7 win that has San Francisco on the verge of a playoff spot.

"I'm not deciding Sunday morning," coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "We don't have any practice left. I know where Jimmy is at today. I know where Trey's at. I know where our team is at. I feel pretty good about where we're at. I'm excited to get to Sunday.

"I'm really glad I have no press conferences after today, so once I survive this, I'm done talking about it. I think we'll be good after that, but I think you guys understand why you don't announce it. But regardless, especially with Trey playing last week, we have got two guys here with some experience that our team feels good with and we'll see how it plays out."

San Francisco (9-7) currently holds the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture, a wild-card berth, and can clinch a postseason entry with a win or New Orleans Saints loss or tie against the Atlanta Falcons.